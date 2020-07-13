Image copyright Google Image caption The extortion took place at the junction of King Street and Urquhart Road

A pensioner has been left "traumatised" after being repeatedly forced to withdraw and hand over money to a woman in Aberdeen.

The victim is believed to have withdrawn a mid-four-figure sum after being targeted between 17 June and 7 July.

She was taken to an ATM in a shop at the junction of Urquhart Road and King Street after being approached nearby.

The woman is described as gaunt, in her late 20s, with long brown hair.

Police said the woman sometimes wore her hair in a ponytail, and wore casual clothing.

PC Louise Calder said: "This has been a traumatising experience for the elderly woman who was subjected to ongoing harassment from the suspect.

"She is being supported by her family and our officers."