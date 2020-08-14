'Excellent flying' in rescue of climber in Cairngorms Published duration 14 August

image copyright Braemar MRT

An Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter crew has been praised for its actions in the rescue of a fallen climber on Thursday.

The climber, who had been with a companion, fell while on Mitre Ridge on Ben a' Bhuird in the Cairngorms.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team said the climber injured a shoulder after falling a "few metres".

The coastguard crew carried out "some excellent flying" during the rescue, said Braemar MRT.

Members of Aberdeen MRT also attended the call-out in the eastern Cairngorms.