Former police inspector jailed for murdering wife appealing conviction Published duration 1 day ago

image copyright Police Scotland image caption Keith Farquharson said his wife Alice's death was an accident

A former police inspector jailed for at least 15 years after being convicted of murdering his wife in Aberdeen is appealing his conviction.

Keith Farquharson, 60, claimed his 56-year-old wife Alice died by accident, following a struggle in bed last year.

The former traffic officer - who retired from the police in 2010 - claimed he had put his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming.

A jury found him guilty earlier this year.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed he had appealed his conviction, and that a procedural hearing was scheduled to be heard later this month.

Farquharson had admitted having affairs, and said his wife of 33 years - who was a pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School - did not trust him.

After her death he initially claimed he heard a noise while in the shower that morning, then found his wife lying in the room. He later admitted the claim was not true.

'Devastating impact'

Detectives initially treated the death as non-suspicious, however one officer pushed for further inquiries.

The findings of a post-mortem examination led to it being treated as murder.

Sentencing Farquharson at the High Court in Glasgow in March, Lady Stacey told him: "What you did has destroyed your family and taken away the trust children should have in their father."

In a statement, Alice's family said: "Our family will never be the same again and we cannot begin to describe the devastating impact this tragedy has had on us."