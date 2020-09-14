NHS Grampian chief executive named as Caroline Hiscox
NHS Grampian has named its nursing director as its new chief executive.
Prof Caroline Hiscox will take over in November from Prof Amanda Croft, who announced in June she was retiring from the post.
Chairwoman of NHS Grampian, Prof Lynda Lynch said the new chief executive had made a significant contribution since joining as a director in 2015.
Prof Croft was appointed in April last year, having previously held the role in an interim capacity.
