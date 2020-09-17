Coronavirus: Date for delayed Aberdeen by-election confirmed
- Published
A date for a by-election to replace a councillor who became an Aberdeen MP has been confirmed for November.
The SNP's Stephen Flynn won the vote for Aberdeen South in the 2019 General Election.
The by-election is to fill his vacant seat in the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward.
Aberdeen City Council said the vote - postponed from May due to the coronavirus pandemic - will be held on 5 November.
It will bring Kincorth, Nigg and Cove's quoted of elected members back up to four.
Nominations will open on Friday.
