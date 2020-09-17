BBC News

Aberdeen hospital and cancer project costs up almost £10m

Published
image copyrightNHS Grampian
image captionThe Baird Family Hospital could in 2023
The estimated cost of a new maternity hospital and cancer centre in Aberdeen has risen by another £10m.
The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor cancer centre was originally a £163.7m scheme, but that later rose to £223.6m.
Now, in an update which takes into account coronavirus delays, the estimated cost of the project has been put at £233.2m.
NHS Grampian said it is hoped construction can start in January, pending Scottish government approval.
  • Hospital and cancer care centre costs jump £59.9m
  • Review launched into hospital project costs
The buildings would be located next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).
The Anchor centre - providing services for haematology and oncology patients - could open in the spring of 2023, followed by the Baird Family Hospital in the winter of that year.

'Exciting new development'

The Baird Family Hospital will provide maternity and breast screening services, as well as a neonatal unit and operating theatre.
NHS Grampian described the project as an "exciting new development".
image copyrightNHS Grampian
image captionThe Anchor centre would provide services for haematology and oncology patients
Project director Jackie Bremner said: "Once the business case approvals are in place, plans for the main programme of works will commence. This is an extremely exciting and important milestone which will allow the project to move to construction.
"It is also the result of six years of hard work for hundreds of people including clinical staff, patients, and members of the public, designers, and construction colleagues.
"These magnificent new facilities, will benefit patients and their families for many years to come." 

Related Topics

  • Healthcare
  • Aberdeen
  • NHS Grampian

More on this story

  • Cost of Aberdeen maternity hospital and cancer centre jump £60m

    Published
    6 February

  • Review launched into Aberdeen hospital project costs

    Published
    16 September 2019