Drug trafficker who ran into North Sea jailed for more than five years

image caption Ritchie was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh

A drug trafficker who ran into the North Sea in a bid to evade police has been jailed for more than five years after he was caught with heroin.

Kevin Ritchie, 45, ran into the water off Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, after he saw police officers. He then scattered the contents of bags into the water.

However, the next day he was caught with wraps of heroin.

Ritchie admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Ritchie had got off his bicycle and jumped over railings onto a nearby beach area before running towards the sea.

He entered the water up to his waist, removed a number of packages from his jacket and ripped them open with his teeth, scattering the contents into the sea.

Officers noted that the packaging appeared to contain powder.

Heroin residue

Ritchie, who has previous drugs convictions, was taken to Peterhead police station and searched but no drugs were found on him.

One of the discarded packages was recovered and was found to have heroin residue on a knot in the plastic.

Ritchie was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and released from custody.

The following day he was detained for a search and had two small plastic tubes containing multiple wraps of heroin.

Defence counsel David Moggach said that Ritchie had a long-term problem with drugs and this had caused him to develop "a fairly lengthy schedule of previous convictions".

He added: "Ritchie acknowledges and understands that he faces the statutory minimum sentence of seven years for his offending."