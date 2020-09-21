BBC News

Stonehaven train derailment: Last of carriages removed

Published
image captionWork to remove the carriages began earlier this month
The last of the carriages has now been removed from the site of the train derailment in Aberdeenshire which claimed three lives.
Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died on 12 August.
The Aberdeen to Glasgow service hit rocks and gravel washed onto the line after heavy rain.
The necessary repairs at the scene are in the process of being assessed.
Significant damage was caused, including to the track.
Network Rail hopes to be able to detail the work required, and timescales, later this week.
image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionBrett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury died after the train left the tracks
A 600-tonne lifting crane was brought in to remove the carriages.
An interim report from Network Rail said the impact of climate change on its network "is an area that is accelerating faster than our assumptions".
The report also suggested that industry rules for reporting and responding to heavy rainfall should be improved.

