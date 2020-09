Two charged over £750,000 hotel drugs seizure in Buckie Published duration 58 minutes ago

image copyright JASPERIMAGE image caption Police searched the Highlander Hotel in Buckie

Two men have been charged after cannabis with a potential street value of more than £750,000 was seized at a hotel in Moray.

Officers began a search of the Highlander Hotel on West Church Street in Buckie on Sunday evening.

Police Scotland said it followed intelligence about a cannabis cultivation in the area.