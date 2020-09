'Exhausted' surfers pulled from sea off Aberdeen after two hours Published duration 3 minutes ago

Two surfers have been rescued after getting into difficulty off Aberdeen.

The alarm was raised at about 09:00, after members of the public saw them being swept out to sea.

Two RNLI lifeboats were launched, and found the surfers about half a mile out. They had been in the water for almost two hours.