Search for fisherman who 'fell overboard' off Stonehaven Published duration 27 minutes ago

A search has been taking place for a fisherman reported overboard four miles east of Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

The coastguard was alerted by the crew of a fishing boat at about 01:55.

Aberdeen and Stonehaven lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter from Inverness were sent to the area.

Several nearby commercial vessels responded to mayday broadcasts and were also helping with the search.