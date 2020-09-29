Eminem fan sets world record for most musician tattoos Published duration 17 minutes ago

image copyright Nikki Patterson image caption Nikki has 16 portraits of Eminem on her body, including this one by David Corden

An Eminem fan who has 16 portraits of the American rapper tattooed on her body has set a new world record.

Guinness World Records says Nikki Patterson, of Aberdeen, now holds the record for the most tattoos of the same musician.

The nail technician was 19 when she got her first tattoo of The Real Slim Shady star.

Now aged 35, she has 52 tattoos in total and 28 - including the portraits - are based on her musical hero.

Nikki started getting tattoos when she was 18 with a "random" sun with a smiley face.

Then she moved on to her idol.

"I heard Stan when I was 14 and had never heard anything like that before", she said. "It blew me away."

image copyright Nikki Patterson image caption Nikki started getting tattoos at 18

Nikki said: "I started to like tattoos.

"The portraits began three years ago, and I loved everything about them. I adored them and had to get more.

"He's been the one constant in my life, and I have seen him perform live."

image copyright Nikki Patterson image caption The super fan says she adores her Eminem portraits

She approached Guinness World Records during lockdown.

After a rigorous evidence checking process, the world record was confirmed.

The official world record was awarded for 15 portraits, and she has since added another.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Eminem has a big fan in Nikki

The tattoos, by three different body artists in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Chester - where she is originally from - include her arms, legs, chest and fingers.

"Even I am losing count", she said.