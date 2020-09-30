Court worker stole £240,000 of money and drugs in Aberdeen Published duration 15 minutes ago

image caption An investigation was launched at the Crown Office in Aberdeen last year

A Crown Office employee took money and drugs worth almost £240,000 from her work in Aberdeen, a court has heard.

Katherine Vaughan, 34, was in charge of evidence which was being stored for court cases.

She admitted embezzling drugs worth £147,720 and £91,932 in cash from the procurator fiscal's office.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard she also took CCTV footage, audio tapes, DNA samples and confidential documents relating to prosecutions.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

The thefts happened between January 2011 and September last year.

Vaughan also took passports, a locked safe, jewellery and bank statements.

Prosecution lawyer Alex Prentice QC told judge Lord Beckett that Vaughan was caught after bosses wanted to transfer her to another position.

'Possibly squandered it'

However, Mr Prentice said officers were unable to discover what happened to the money stolen by Vaughan or why she took items like a Kindle, a sweet wrapper and a bus ticket.

The prosecution lawyer said: "The range of items seems to highlight the strangeness of Katherine Vaughan's behaviour.

"In spite of the best endeavours of the police, it remains unclear how she transported the productions from the office to her house.

"The logistical difficulties must have been compounded by the fact that ordinarily she travelled by public transport."

He added: "It remains unclear what happened to the money that she embezzled. One possibility - in the absence of any evidence to the contrary - is that she squandered it over a protracted period of time."

Police searched her flat where she lived alone.

They found 1.7kg of heroin and 2.4kg of cocaine at the property as well as quantities of crack cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, ketamine, mephedrone, and diazepam.

'Serious course of conduct'

Mr Prentice said: "There is no suggestion that she intended to use, sell, supply or profit from the drugs."

Vaughan admitted an embezzlement charge.

Defence advocate Ximena Vengoechea said Vaughan was currently working full-time at a Nando's and had mental health issues.

Ms Vengoechea said the court would have to obtain a background report before sentencing and that she would reserve her plea in mitigation until a later hearing. She also asked bail to be granted to Vaughan ahead of that sentencing hearing.

However, Lord Beckett refused to grant bail and remanded Vaughan in custody.

The judge said: "You have pleaded guilty to an extremely serious course of criminal conduct."

A psychiatric report will be prepared for Vaughan. She is expected to be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on 28 October.