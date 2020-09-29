Church buys part of former Aberdeen exhibition centre for £1.79m Published duration 57 minutes ago

A section of the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) was sold to a church for almost £1.8m, BBC Scotland has learned.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request has uncovered that the purchase price was £1,799,585.

Following deductions, Aberdeen City Council received £1,221,406.

The remainder of the Bridge of Don site is still up for sale.