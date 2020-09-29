Covid in Scotland: City pub is 'common factor' in some Aberdeen student cases Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption A number of students who have tested positive had visited The Bobbin pub

A pub close to Aberdeen University has been identified as a common factor in a number of cases of coronavirus among students.

Overall, 62 cases have been identified which are connected to the university.

Many of the students, including some living in university halls and private flats, visited The Bobbin pub on King Street.

City council officers have inspected the bar, and say they are satisfied with safety measures in place.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said the positive cases were currently not being treated as a single cluster.

He added: "Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

"We are aware of a number of cases who have attended at The Bobbin, on King Street, Aberdeen, on or after September 17.

"The bar has provided full customer lists for Test and Protect tracing.

"There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission."

The university has written to them following reports of guideline breaches in halls of residence at the weekend.

There is a warning of "robust action" , with fines of up to £250. There is also the potential for further action - including suspension or expulsion.