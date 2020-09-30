Covid in Scotland: Now 82 Aberdeen University Covid cases Published duration 13 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

A total of 82 cases of coronavirus are now being associated with the student population at Aberdeen University.

The local incident management team said the cases were not being treated as a single cluster.

On Tuesday it was revealed many of the students involved, including some living in university halls and private flats, had visited The Bobbin pub on King Street.

Some staff at the pub are self-isolating.

NHS Grampian said: "A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 82 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population.

"Efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

"There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community."

'Robust action'

The Bobbin has said all staff operating between the dates of the visit around 17 September have been self-isolating, with a new bar team in place.

There is a warning of "robust action" , with fines of up to £250. There is also the potential for further action - including suspension or expulsion.