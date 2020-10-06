Police apologise after telling wrong family about teenager's death
Police have apologised to the family of a teenager after they were incorrectly told he had died in a car crash.
The 18-year-old was critically injured in an incident on the A90 near Crimond in Aberdeenshire at about 07:30 on Monday but his family were told he had been killed.
In fact, it was 19-year-old Dylan Irvine who had died in the crash.
Ch Insp Neil Lumsden said incorrect information had been given to police at the scene.
He said officers were "faced with a confused scene including incorrect information provided by a witness".
"Officers at the scene of a crash use every avenue available to help identify those involved as quickly and accurately as possible," he said.
'Confused scene'
He said this included using personal effects found at the scene, using police systems to find out who the registered keeper of a vehicle is, looking at who is insured to drive it and checking for any other information through the agencies such as the DVLA.
"Finally, crash investigators will also use the information gathered from those involved who are able to identify themselves and others", Ch Insp Lumsden said.
"On this occasion, officers were faced with a confused scene including incorrect information provided by a witness.
"Once identified, the error was promptly corrected and the families of those involved were spoken to and were understanding of the circumstances.
"We have apologised to the families for any unintended upset and will review to identify any learning."
Mr Irvine's family said he was "a loving son, brother and grandson, and was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing him".
"He had an adventurous and outgoing soul and had the biggest heart," they said.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.