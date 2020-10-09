Kintore rail services return for first time since 1964
- Published
Rail services are returning to the Aberdeenshire town of Kintore for the first time in more than 50 years.
The original station opened in 1854 but closed in 1964.
The new £15m station had been due to open earlier this year, but construction work was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rail services will return to the station - which is on the Aberdeen to Inverness route - on Thursday 15 October.
It was funded by Transport Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans - the transport partnership for the area - and was built by Network Rail.
Salvaged signs and a bench from the town's previous station have been restored and installed.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the station would have "regional benefits", reducing congestion and emissions.
ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes said: "This new station will reconnect Kintore to the rail network for the first time in nearly six decades and create new opportunities for the local community."