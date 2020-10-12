Aberdeen airport workers tried to stop plane from rolling
Four airport workers tried to stop a plane from rolling away after its nosewheel chocks were inadvertently removed.
Removing the wedges had affected the hydraulic pressure in a parking brake, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.
The nose of the aircraft ended up under the engine of the another plane, lifting it off the ground.
No-one was hurt in the incident at Aberdeen Airport on the 16 June.
But the AAIB said the four employees had put themselves at risk.
Neither plane had any passengers and the two crew on the aircraft that rolled were unhurt.
The AAIB said three engineers and another airport employee, a dispatcher, had tried to stop the Flybe plane from rolling away by pushing and pulling on part of the plane.
The dispatcher and an engineer also tried to push against the nose of the plane.
The AAIB said a helicopter had taxied past the scene of the accident only moments earlier.