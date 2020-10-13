Cracks appear in wall at landslip-hit Gardenstown
- Published
The harbour area of Gardenstown has been closed to traffic after cracks appeared in a wall that had previously collapsed after a landslip.
The temporary closure affects the only road access to the lower part of the Aberdeenshire village.
Aberdeenshire Council said work would be carried out on Tuesday to stabilise the retaining wall.
Part of the wall collapsed in March 2018 in an area damaged by a landslip in November the previous year.
Aberdeenshire Council said the new cracks were "giving cause for concern" and Main Street was closed as a precaution.
The local authority said: "The emergency closure will allow more detailed inspections to be undertaken to identify how best to stabilise the retaining wall in the short-term to enable the road to be reopened as soon as possible.
"There is currently no road access to the harbour area of the village."
Police said pedestrians could still access the area.