Construction of second Trump golf course at Menie approved
- Published
The construction of a second golf course at President Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire resort has been approved.
The 18-hole MacLeod course is to be built to the south and west of the controversial original course at Menie, built in 2012.
It is named after his mother Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on Lewis but emigrated to New York.
Councillors gave construction the go-ahead on Friday, despite local objections.
There were 15 conditions, mainly focussed on environmental issues such as preventing pollution, protecting wet dunes and safeguarding bird habitats.
Permission for the resort - including houses, holiday homes and a hotel - was granted in 2008 while plans for the second course were approved last year.
Public objections
The Menie resort has made losses in the last seven consecutive years.
It was blamed for "destroying" the sand dune system, causing permanent habitat loss.
The Trump Organisation reacted to the suggestion the area should lose its protected status by calling the move a "stitch-up".
The construction of the second course was met with disapproval from locals who said it would "severely affect the natural habitat and landscape" and "restrict resident access" on the beach.
One local claimed there had been "little meaningful public consultation" on the matter.
Sepa also objected to the application, saying the water management plan was inadequate and the environmental management plan was not appropriate.