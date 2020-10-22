Shetland space centre plans take step nearer launch
The creation of a spaceport in Shetland, which could support hundreds of jobs across Scotland, has taken a major step forward.
Lockheed Martin plans to launch satellites from the Shetland Space Centre (SSC) on the island of Unst.
It has been predicted that by 2024 the spaceport site could support 600 jobs in Scotland, with 350 across Shetland.
The Lockheed Martin satellite launch facility plans have been approved by the UK Space Agency.
A formal planning application for the space centre itself is expected to be submitted later this year.
Unst is Scotland's most northerly island and is seen as a good location because of its clear airspace.
There are still ongoing plans for a space hub in Sutherland, also supported by the UK Space Agency, but Lockheed Martin decided to transfer its plans to the Shetland site.
'Vote of confidence'
SSC chief executive Frank Strang said it was "significant moment" for the project and was a "vote of confidence" in the Shetland site.
He said: "The UK is in a space race with other countries in Europe and beyond, such as Norway, Sweden and New Zealand, to supply payload space in a rapidly growing international market, and we intend to exploit our favourable geographical position to meet this demand.
"The sky is no longer the limit."
It is hoped to have about 30 launches a year from the site by 2024.
'Global leader'
Scotland Office Minister Iain Stewart said: "The creation of the Shetland Space Centre is incredibly exciting news and a real boost for the local economy.
"The UK government is committed to cementing the UK's position as a global leader in the space sector."
Shetland Islands Council leader Steven Coutts said: "This puts the isles in the forefront of this growing global industry."
Orkney and Shetland Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael described it as "good news" for Unst, Shetland and for the UK space industry.
"I hope it will be just the first of many such developments", he added.
Carroll Buxton, deputy chief executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), said the region was establishing a "strong foothold" in the sector.