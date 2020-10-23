Aberdeen councillor censured over confidential budget information
A member of Aberdeen City Council's ruling administration has been censured for disclosing confidential budget information at a public meeting.
Independent Alliance group leader Marie Boulton shared authority budget information at a community council meeting in January last year.
The Standards Commission held a hearing into her conduct.
It was satisfied she had not disclosed the figures for "personal or party-political gain".
She disclosed the confidential information concerning the council's budget at a public meeting of Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council.
Mike McCormick, chairman of the hearing panel, said: "The requirement for councillors to maintain confidentiality is a fundamental requirement of the code."
The panel found that Councillor Boulton advised members of the community council that the council was looking at having to save £45m.
The panel accepted that she had not intended to disclose the information and had only done so under scrutiny at the meeting.
Aberdeen City Council is run by a coalition of Conservative, Labour and Independent councillors.