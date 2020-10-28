Labour suspends former Aberdeen councillor Willie Young over cookie tweet
A former Aberdeen Labour councillor has been suspended from the party as it investigates claims he shared a racist tweet.
Willie Young, who lost his seat in 2017, shared an image of a fortune cookie with a coronavirus message written in broken English.
Mr Young, who was later appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeen, has denied the tweet was racist.
Scottish Labour said it took all complaints of racism seriously.
The party said it did not comment on individual disciplinary cases, but the BBC understands Mr Young has been suspended.
A Labour statement said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints of racism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken."
'Tongue-in-cheek'
Mr Young told BBC Scotland that the tweet, shared earlier this month, was not racist.
"It was a dig at the Scottish government's test and trace policy", he said. "I put breaking news, it was tongue-in-cheek.
"I am not a racist, I am mortified people would think I was racist.
"My opinion is it's political - it has been turned into something it is not."
Mr Young serves as a Deputy Lieutenant for the city which means he is one of the Queen's civic representatives in Aberdeen.
He was also the city's former finance convener.