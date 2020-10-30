Detained offshore vessel released after 'crew welfare' probe
An offshore supply vessel detained at Aberdeen harbour amid crew welfare concerns has now been released.
Ben Nevis, which was detained earlier this month, was not being allowed to leave the port until an inspection was completed.
Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) surveyors boarded the vessel again on Friday morning.
The MCA said the owners had now paid their crew and repatriated those who needed to go home.
The MCA had taken action, as the Port State Control Authority for the UK, relating to the Maritime Labour Convention.
The vessel is operated by Global Offshore Services BV