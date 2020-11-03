BBC News

Stonehaven derailment: Line reopens after three months

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe derailment happened at Carmont in August

The rail line between Aberdeen and Dundee has reopened nearly three months after a train crash which left three people dead.

The driver, a conductor and a passenger died when the Aberdeen to Glasgow service derailed near Stonehaven on 12 August after heavy rain.

An interim report said the train hit washed-out rocks and gravel.

Network Rail has been laying hundreds of metres of replacement track as part of a "complex" repair operation.

  • Climate change impact on railways 'accelerating'
  • Three dead after passenger train derails

The derailment took place when the 06:38 service struck a landslip 1.4 miles north east of Carmont.

Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died, and six other people were injured.

image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionBrett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury died after the train left the tracks

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, said engineers had worked "around the clock" to reopen the line.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has thanked all those involved in the recovery and repair operations.

Network Rail admitted in an interim report in September that the impact of climate change on its network "is an area that is accelerating faster than our assumptions".

It said the fatal derailment showed that the industry must improve its response to extreme weather.

More on this story

  • Stonehaven derailment: Track damaged in fatal train crash replaced

    Published
    16 October

  • Stonehaven derailment: Report says climate change impact on railways 'accelerating'

    Published
    10 September

  • Stonehaven derailment: Work to remove train carriages to begin this week

    Published
    7 September

  • Three dead after passenger train derails near Stonehaven

    Published
    12 August