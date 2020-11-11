Why Shetland's empty islands were abandoned
By Daniel Bennett
BBC Scotland
- Published
Perched on an outcrop, the maze of houses on South Havra gaze out towards the southern tip of the Shetland mainland.
They are similar in design - tidy corners, fireplaces, and a stone's throw from their neighbours.
And they are all now in ruins. Nobody has lived there for a century.
South Havra is just one of many Shetland islands which have been abandoned and left to the elements. But why did its residents depart?
Adalene Fullerton's family was the last to leave South Havra in 1923.
"I live and breathe Havra - they spoke about it so much," she said.
For many people like Adalene, there is still a palpable connection to an ancestral island.
Her grandparents lived in her family home, where conversation would often turn to the land they left behind.
"There were always regular visits [from Havra friends]. The talk would always end up on old stories of the island."
Adalene's father and his family had moved to nearby Burra when he was eight years old, but he always thought of himself as "a Havra man".
The decision for people to leave the island where they were born was a difficult one.
Many were forced into the choice by social or economic changes, but that didn't make it any easier.
And when the first people left, it created a domino effect.
"There weren't enough folk to keep the place going and grow the food they needed," said Adalene.
"It had to be lonely - it wasn't separate houses; it was all one house in different buildings."
So why did people leave a place they loved?
Largely, it revolved around centralisation and a move away from subsistence living.
The number of people living on Shetland peaked at more than 31,000 in the 1860s.
Dr Ian Tait, the curator of Shetland Museum, described it as a "bloated" population.
"Shetland wasn't able to support that kind of population - folk were having to eke out a living on very feeble quality ground," he said.
It became increasingly difficult for islanders to make their own buildings, clothes, and tools, forcing them to move away from less accessible sites.
This made migrating to places like New Zealand, the US and South Africa more attractive, causing a dramatic drop in the islands' population.
The figure fell to 17,000 in the 1960s, although it now stands at 23,000. Only 15 of Shetland's 100 islands are inhabited.
Industry once dominated life on the islands.
Shetland doesn't have a railway station but Hildasay, one of the Scalloway islands, did have its own rail tracks.
Back in the 1890s it was home to a large quarry and had a population of 30 people. Materials from the quarry were transported along the tracks and then shipped as far away as Australia.
To this day, enormous blocks of granite lie unmoved as a quiet reminder of a time when the island was busy.
But then activity in the quarry stopped towards the end of the 19th Century.
"They ran into bad stone," said Tommy Isbister, whose in-laws own the island.
The quarry's success dwindled as poor quality stone was dug out and cheaper options were easily found elsewhere.
Fishing was also an important industry for Hildasay.
Boats came ashore to leave fish for drying the in spring and summer months. But as tastes and catches changed, so did life in Hildasay.
"Eventually, herring became big fishing, and boats got bigger and had engines," said Tommy.
"There's no harbour here at Hildasay so they had to move on somewhere that had one, like Scalloway."
The impact of emigration and a changing economy meant that those who lived in Hildasay had to move elsewhere.
But there was still some life there. A family on a neighbouring island used to take quarrymen back and forth between Hildasay and the mainland.
"Sometimes they had to tie them up if they had too much to drink," added Tommy.
In 1956, Liberal MP Jo Grimmond raised many issues about the sustainability of life on the islands that still exist to this day in places like Fair Isle and Foula.
These included the need for better job opportunities, infrastructure, transport and resources.
Dr Ian Tait said centralisation was "not the happy bed-fellow of subsistence".
He said it was "much more of a challenge" to live on the outer islands.
"You can only live there if your work can be done from there," he said.