Man jailed for eight years for Fraserburgh attempted murder

image captionThe High Court in Edinburgh heard Morrison was addicted to crack cocaine

A man has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of an attempted murder in Aberdeenshire.

Aaron Morrison, 41, stabbed 32-year-old Martin Noble in Fraserburgh in November 2018.

Morrison, a former tyre fitter of Aberdeen, had denied the murder bid, and lodged a special defence of self defence.

However, he was convicted of the attack at Bruar Court following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Morrison told the trial that at the time of the offence he was living in Fraserburgh and was addicted to crack cocaine.

  • Man faces attempted murder charge

Defence counsel David Moggach said Morrison suffered from mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

He said: "He advises his childhood wasn't a pleasant one. He first experimented with drugs at the age of 13."

The trial judge, Lord Beckett, said that although Morrison did not have a previous conviction of comparable gravity he did have one for possession of an offensive weapon and seven for assault.

The judge said he had to impose a sentence which sought to deter Morrison and others from carrying knives in public.

