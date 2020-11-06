Covid in Scotland: Milne's High school in Fochabers closed
A Moray school has been closed after an outbreak of coronavirus.
Moray Council said Milne's High in Fochabers had been shut to allow time for contact tracing to be carried out.
It is understood the number of positive cases is relatively low, however the local authority said a "significant" number of pupils and staff had been told to self-isolate as a result.
The school is expected to reopen as normal on Monday for those who can attend.
NHS Grampian said: "We're aware of the reported cases and the health protection team is working with the school."