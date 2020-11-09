Covid in Scotland: Investigation into Aberdeen Royal Infirmary cases
An investigation has been launched after more than 20 Covid cases were linked to a ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
NHS Grampian said a total of 26 detected cases had been associated with Ward 109.
The ward has now been closed to new admissions and visiting.
NHS Grampian said in a statement: "An Incident Management Team (IMT) has been set up to investigate these cases. Care is being provided as normal."
It comes after 42 people were reported to have tested positive for the virus in the north east of Scotland on Sunday, taking the region's total to 3,609.