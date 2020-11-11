BBC News

Stonehaven derailment: Fund to be shared by bereaved families

Published
image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionBrett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury died after the train left the tracks

An appeal fund set up for the families of the three men who died in the Stonehaven train derailment has raised more than £142,000.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the accident in August.

An interim report said the train hit washed-out rocks and gravel.

The fund, set up by Aslef and the RMT union, will be split equally between the families of the three men.

The rail line between Aberdeen and Dundee reopened earlier this month.

The derailment took place when the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service struck a landslip 1.4 miles north east of Carmont after a night of heavy rain.

Six other people were injured.

Network Rail admitted in an interim report in September that the impact of climate change on its network "is an area that is accelerating faster than our assumptions".

image copyrightNetwork Rail Scotland
image captionNetwork Rail Scotland carried out "complex" repairs at the scene of the derailment

It said the fatal derailment showed that the industry must improve its response to extreme weather.

Kevin Lindsay, Aslef's organiser in Scotland, said: "Whilst money will not bring back to the families their loved ones who died at Stonehaven, it will help them to deal with many of the practical matters and difficulties they will face."

Mick Hogg, regional organiser of the RMT, added: "This is a true testament to the solidarity of railway workers, their families and friends."

