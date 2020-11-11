Tracey Walker death: Two on trial charged with Shetland murder
- Published
Two people have gone on trial accused of murdering a woman in Shetland by striking her repeatedly on the neck with a knife.
Dawn Smith, 28, and Ross MacDougall, 32, allegedly killed Tracey Walker, 40, at Ladies Drive in Lerwick on 30 July, 2019.
They deny murder at the High Court in Edinburgh.
On the first day of proceedings jurors heard a legal document detailing the charges.
Prosecutors claim that the two accused attempted to rob her of money and murdered her.
It is also alleged they assaulted a man called Gary Latham and brandished a knife at him.
It is claimed that they demanded money and drugs from him before pursuing him.
Another charge states they asked someone to provide them with an alibi, a change of clothing and a bag, with intent to obstruct the course of justice.
Lord Uist told jurors that an estimate had been made that the case could last for eight days.