Covid in Scotland: Redundant Peterhead FC staff offered chance to return
- Published
Staff made redundant by Peterhead Football club last month are being offered the chance to return to the payroll.
A total of 29 part-time and occasional staff lost their jobs in anticipation of the UK government's furlough scheme ending on 31 October.
However, the chancellor has extended the scheme until the end of March.
Club general manager Martin Johnston said Rishi Sunak's decision had been made "well into extra time".
He said the League One side's redundancy decision, affecting mainly jobs in hospitality, had been correct at the time.
A number of clubs in the lower leagues have been streaming their games in a bid to claw back some of their lost income while fans are locked out.
However, for Peterhead that has failed to fill the financial hole that the Covid-19 crisis has caused.
'Doing the right thing'
Mr Johnson said of the fresh decision for staff: "The events of the last 10 days or so have no doubt been confusing and stressful.
"There were also a number of staff who despite having not been made redundant, had been placed on the 'at risk' category which also provided unwanted worry especially with the timing being so close to Christmas.
"It would appear however that our voice has been heard, and the government announced last week that there would now be an extension to the scheme until March."
He said they were "delighted" to be inviting staff identified for redundancies to remain on the payroll until the scheme ends or circumstances change.
He added: "This does not detract from the continued possibility that ultimately their positions may remain 'at risk' for the foreseeable future, but it does offer some financial comfort to them during this difficult time.
"The decision to reinstate our much valued staff is not about politics, or making u-turns, but simply about doing the right thing."