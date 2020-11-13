Tracey Walker death: Murder trial told of large gash to throat
- Published
A witness has told a murder trial how he found a woman with a "horrific" large gash to her throat in Shetland.
Dawn Smith, 28, and Ross MacDougall, 32, allegedly killed Tracey Walker, 40, at Ladies Drive in Lerwick on 30 July, 2019.
At the High Court in Edinburgh they both denied murder.
Gary Latham told the third day of proceedings he had found Ms Walker lying on grass and she was not breathing.
He said he had looked out a window and seen a motionless person and made a 999 call.
He said: "I went straight over to see if she was alright."
'Already dead'
Mr Latham was asked by prosecutor Steven Borthwick: "What did you notice about her?"
He replied: "There was no response whatsoever. There was a big gash in her throat. It looked horrific."
Mr Latham said he was given advice by the operator over what to do and was asked to give her mouth to mouth.
He said: "I said to them 'she's already dead'."
Mr Latham said he was left feeling "hysterical, distraught.. torn apart".
'Going to be trouble'
Mr Latham said that in July last year he was a heroin user. He said that on 29 July, Mr MacDougall and Ms Smith had been visitors to his flat.
He said that he had already asked them to leave as he knew Ms Walker on her way over following an earlier phone call.
He said: "I just had a feeling there was going to be some trouble."
Mr Latham said Ms Walker had called again and he spoke to her. He told her to wait for half an hour.
He was asked why and replied: "Because I thought those two were going to try and rob her and take the money off her."
The trial, before judge Lord Uist, continues.