Covid in Scotland: Christmas curbs fears hit Scotland's turkey farms
An Aberdeenshire turkey farmer has warned many birds could go to waste this Christmas because of fears over restrictions on family gatherings.
Craig Michie, who owns Barra Bronzes in Inverurie, said he had been inundated with orders for small birds, but larger turkeys were far less popular.
His is urging customers to buy their usual big turkeys and freeze the leftovers.
The UK nations are discussing a joint approach to Covid rules this Christmas.
After months of wondering how the pandemic would impact sales of his flock of free range turkeys, Mr Michie said a flood of Christmas orders began in September, but only for small birds.
Mr Michie told John Beattie on BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime: "People have potentially got more of a disposable income, some people haven't gone on holiday, they're sitting at home, maybe furloughed.
"They're online, possibly with not much else to do but plan for Christmas.
"Their year's possibly been ruined for them and they're thinking that's one way to treat themselves after such a hard year."
Household mixing
The farmer, who offers a limited contact click and collect service from the farm as well as online orders, says e-commerce methods have seen a "huge upturn" since the coronavirus pandemic began.
However, orders of larger birds are down on last year because of uncertainties over household mixing and restaurant opening.
"Generally people are resigned to the fact that there's going to be less households meeting and it is going to be a smaller Christmas, hence why there's been a bigger demand recently for smaller turkeys," he said.
Mr Michie and his wife Maria produce free range turkeys of a breed which takes 27 weeks to reach full size, three times longer than standard turkeys.
One of their 10kg (22lb) birds which serves up to 24 people, costs more than £100, about twice the price of a barn-raised fresh bird of the same size from a supermarket.
"We spend all year growing this beautiful piece of meat, this one hit of the year," Mr Michie said. "It's a terrible shame for all the turkey farmers in the county to have these kilos of birds going to waste."
He advised home cooks to consider ordering the same size bird they normally order, even if they are planning a smaller Christmas dinner.
"The bird will keep frozen, if you cook the meat it will keep frozen for over a year, there's amazing recipes you can use for left over turkey, and I think we should look to reducing our food waste generally," Mr Michie said.
Discussion between the four UK nations took place on Wednesday to consider a joint approach to Covid restrictions over Christmas.
Plans are being made to test students before they return home from university at the end of the first semester in December, but it is accepted that large groups will not be able to gather as normal.
Last month Scotland's most senior public health adviser, Jason Leitch, said people should prepare themselves for a "digital Christmas".