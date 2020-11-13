Covid in Scotland: MSP criticises Aberdeen beer garden celebrations
- Published
Images on social media of football fans in an Aberdeen beer garden celebrating Scotland's win in Belgrade have been criticised by an MSP.
The scenes were filmed at the Draft Project as Scotland beat Serbia on penalties to qualify for next year's delayed Euro 2020 finals.
SNP Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart tweeted that they showed "clear breaches" of Covid regulations.
Bar owners PB Devco have been asked for comment.
The footage showed scores of fans celebrating close together.
Mr Stewart said he would be pursuing the matter.
He tweeted on Thursday night: "Today 58 people in Grampian tested positive for Covid-19.
"Tonight, I am receiving messages with video footage from an Aberdeen bar featuring clear breaches of regulations.
"This is not good enough and I will be contacting the police and the council and they must investigate."
The Scottish Hospitality Group trade body described the scenes as "nothing short of disgraceful."
Stuart McPhee, of the Aberdeen Hospitality Together group, said the images did not represent hospitality businesses in the city.
He tweeted: "We are all working hard for our survival and understand our duty to protect public health."
Susan Webb, Director of Public Health at NHS Grampian, said: "While I cannot comment on these specific circumstances, I can say this - this virus does not rest. It does not take a minute off, much less 90 minutes, extra time and penalties.
"Letting our guard down gives it the opportunity to pass from person to person and, as too many families can confirm, it can have deadly consequences."
Scotland's 23-year absence from major men's tournaments ended with the victory over Serbia.
They will face England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at next summer's finals.