Fire at former Aberdeen school 'deliberate and reckless'
A major fire at a former school in Aberdeen was started deliberately, police have said.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at the disused primary school in Bucksburn on Inverurie Road at about 21:30 on Wednesday.
Four fire engines attended as the blaze engulfed the roof of the building.
Police Scotland said after initial investigations it was believed that the fire was started deliberately.
Detectives are appealing for information.
Det Insp Jackie Knight said: "Whilst investigations are at an early stage, this appears to be deliberate and reckless act and I am appealing for anyone with information about what happened to come forward."
It is understood the school, which has not been in use since 2013, was due to be demolished.