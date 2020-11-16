Major Aberdeen blaze in December not suspicious
- Published
A major blaze in Aberdeen 11 months ago was not suspicious, police have said.
The emergency services were called to Valentino's Italian - formerly Dizzy's - in Carden Place early on 23 December.
Flames had spread to the roof of the building, which collapsed. It also contained the Lefevre Litigation and Bidwells businesses. No-one was injured.
Police Scotland said the investigation had now concluded and "no criminality has been established".
More than 40 firefighters and eight appliances were called to the blaze, which was described at the time as "challenging".
In April, a fire service incident report seen by BBC Scotland News under Freedom of Information laws said the cause was not known.