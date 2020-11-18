Tracey Walker death: Woman 'haunted' by 'smug' remark of accused
- Published
A woman has told a court she felt "haunted" after hearing a murder accused make a remark about the case.
Dawn Smith, 28, and Ross MacDougall, 32, deny killing Tracey Walker, 40, in Lerwick, Shetland, on 30 July, 2019.
Margaret Haughian told the High Court in Edinburgh she was working as a prison escort officer.
She said Ms Smith had gestured to Mr MacDougall and said: "We are going to spend the next 10 to 15 years together for something I've done."
Ms Haughian said she sat beside Ms Smith during a flight between Sumburgh in Shetland and Aberdeen Airport in August last year.
Ms Haughian said that Ms Smith spoke to her during the flight and she said she later contacted the police.
She told prosecutor Steven Borthwick: "It haunted me afterwards. It went round and round my head."
When Mr Borthwick asked her about the statement allegedly made by Ms Smith, Ms Haughian replied: "It was smug."
Not mistaken
Ms Smith's defence advocate Paul Nelson suggested that Ms Haughian had misheard what Ms Smith had said.
He suggested Ms Smith had actually used the phrase something 'I have not done'.
Mr Nelson then asked Ms Haughian: "Are you mistaken?"
Ms Haughian replied: "No."
She was giving evidence on the sixth day of proceedings.
The trial, before judge Lord Uist, continues.