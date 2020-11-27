Tracy Walker death: Murder trial told of 'sharp force' injuries to neck
- Published
A woman who died in Shetland suffered sharp force injuries to her neck, a murder trial has heard.
Dawn Smith, 28, and Ross MacDougall, 32, deny killing Tracy Walker, 40, in Lerwick, Shetland, on 30 July, 2019.
Forensic pathologist Leighanne Deboys told the High Court in Edinburgh Ms Walker's jugular vein and carotid artery had been cut.
She told jurors of the injuries: "It would have been very difficult for her to breathe."
Dr Deboys told prosecutor Steven Borthwick that Ms Walker's body had a number of bruises and lacerations.
Speaking about one of the lacerations, Dr Deboys said: "This is a sharp force injury and it would have been inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon."
Speaking about the consequences of the injuries, Dr Deboys said: "You got to be ready for immediate and skilled surgical intervention to deal with this issue."
The crown case has now closed.
The trial, before judge Lord Uist, continues on Tuesday.