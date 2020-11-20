BBC News

Covid: Licence for Scotland celebrations bar expires

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyright@fu99ie / Twitter
image captionFootage was posted on social media of celebrations

A bar where fans were filmed celebrating Scotland's Euro 2020 win in apparent breach of Covid rules can no longer sell alcohol due to an expired licence.

Jubilant fans cheered, danced and hugged at the Draft Project in Aberdeen as Scotland beat Serbia on penalties.

It was later ordered to remove all televisions.

Aberdeen's licensing board has deferred the decision on granting an extension to the licence which expired on Friday.

The decision will be made when a full meeting of the board can take place.

No date has yet been set for this meeting, but the city council said it would be fixed "as soon as is practicable".

  • TV ban for bar after Scotland win celebrations
  • Scots win shootout to end finals wait

The owner of the pop-up bar had said he was "shocked" by the footage.

Stuart Clarkson, owner of PB Devco, said the bar "misjudged what was likely to happen" and staff were unable to calm the customers down.

PB Devco also runs the nearby Soul Bar, where eight Aberdeen FC players visited in breach of the coronavirus rules earlier this year.

Mr Clarkson promised a "thorough review" into the latest incident.

The Scottish Hospitality Group trade body described the scenes as "nothing short of disgraceful".

Scotland's 23-year absence from major men's tournaments ended with the victory over Serbia.

They will face England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at next summer's finals.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid in Scotland: TV ban for bar after Scotland win celebrations

    Published
    6 days ago

  • Serbia 1-1 Scotland: Visitors win 5-4 on penalties to end 23-year finals wait

    Published
    12 November

  • Coronavirus in Scotland: Sixty more cases detected

    Published
    8 August

  • Coronavirus: Aberdeen goes into lockdown as Covid cluster grows

    Published
    5 August