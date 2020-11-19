Man charged over theft of on-call ambulance in Aberdeenshire
A man has appeared in court over the theft of an ambulance in Aberdeenshire.
Graham Ellis is accused of stealing the ambulance while it was on a call in Kemnay at about 06:20 on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old was charged with eleven offences including assault, theft and road traffic law violations.
Mr Ellis, from Glasgow, made no plea during his appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again within the next eight days.