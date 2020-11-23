BBC News

Approval for flats at historic Rubislaw Quarry in Aberdeen to be granted

Published
image copyrightCarttera
image captionThe plans are for 245 flats

Plans for nearly 250 flats overlooking Aberdeen's historic Rubislaw Quarry are to be granted, following an appeal.

Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated at the quarry, which closed in 1971 and is credited with earning Aberdeen its Granite City name.

Carterra's plans were rejected in June by Aberdeen's planning committee.

However a Scottish government reporter has now ruled that permission will be granted if conditions are agreed between the parties involved.

The plans are for 245 rented flats, as well as a public bistro and public promenade with viewpoints to the quarry.

