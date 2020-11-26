£8m Charlie House care centre for young in Aberdeen approved
- Published
Plans for a specialist support centre in Aberdeen for children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions have been approved.
The £8m Charlie House charity project - supporting babies, children and young people - will be at Woodend Hospital.
The plans are for an eight-bedroom centre, with extra family accommodation, on a four-acre site.
Fundraising launched in November 2018 has so far raised £2.4m, and additional grant funding will now be sought.
The facility will also include a sensory room and gardens, spa pool and library.
The charity said it would be the first of its kind in the north east of Scotland, saving families long journeys to other facilities.
Tracy Johnstone, of Charlie House, said: "This is incredible for the charity and the team - we are so passionate about bringing this centre to the city and today we came a huge step closer.
"The state-of-the-art specialist support centre will be the first of its kind in the region to offer these support services."
The estimated timescale for the project is 18 months, after fundraising reaches £4m.