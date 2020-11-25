Home sought for cat rescued from wheelie bin in Balmedie
- Published
A home is being sought for a cat found abandoned inside a wheelie bin after being nursed back to health.
The Scottish SPCA revealed in September that the older white Persian cat was abandoned inside a box in the bin in the cemetery at Belhelvie Church in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.
The rescued cat is estimated to be about 16.
The animal charity said Lucy was now ready to find a home to live out her "golden years".
A member of the public who was throwing away some flowers had heard the cat's cries.
The Scottish SPCA had to shave her due to the extent of her matting. She also needed most of her teeth removing due to the severity of her dental disease.
The animal charity's Louise Griese said: "We would love to find Lucy the forever home she deserves.
"Understandably, because she was found abandoned, and in such a bad way when she came to us, she was unsure about human interaction. She wore a cosy jumper to keep her warm enough, and we fattened her up with tasty morsels.
"Since realising we are here to help her she is a much more confident cat and has settled completely."
She added: "We feel Lucy would be happiest in a quiet adult only household where she is the only pet so she can have all the fuss and attention to herself."