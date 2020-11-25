Covid in Scotland: Football celebrations bar in Aberdeen has licence extended
A bar where fans were filmed celebrating Scotland's Euro 2020 win in apparent breach of Covid rules has had its temporary licence extended.
Jubilant fans cheered, danced and hugged at the Draft Project in Aberdeen as Scotland beat Serbia on penalties on 12 November.
Dozens of complaints were lodged.
Aberdeen's licensing board has now approved the occasional licence, subject to additional conditions including no televised sport.
There were three votes to approve the application but also three votes to refuse.
Board convener Marie Boulton's casting vote at Wednesday afternoon's meeting extended the temporary licence, which will be in operation until 4 December.
She described the scenes as a "moment of madness" and hoped people would have "learned a lesson".
A representative for PB Devco, the owner of the pop-up bar, said they appreciated the concern at the footage.
PB Devco also runs the nearby Soul Bar, where eight Aberdeen FC players visited in breach of the coronavirus rules earlier this year.
Scotland's 23-year absence from major men's tournaments ended with the victory over Serbia.
They will face England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at next summer's finals.