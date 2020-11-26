Covid in Scotland: Cluster of Portlethen food plant cases rises to 86
- Published
Related Topics
The number of cases in a Covid cluster linked to an Aberdeenshire food plant has risen to 86.
NHS Grampian said a further eight cases were now associated with the Kepak McIntosh Donald plant in Portlethen.
An incident management team has been set up to monitor the situation involving the premises.
More than 200 workers at the site took up the offer of testing after the first cases were detected.
NHS Grampian previously said that given the large numbers of people being tested, it expected the number of confirmed infections to rise.
In a statement on Thursday the health board said: "All are being supported to self-isolate as required.
"We continue to work closely with Kepak McIntosh Donald and are very grateful for their co-operation."