Court worker jailed for £240,000 Aberdeen evidence theft
A Crown Office employee who took money and drugs worth almost £240,000 from her work in Aberdeen has been jailed for three years and nine months.
Katherine Vaughan, 34, was in charge of evidence being stored for court cases.
She admitted embezzling drugs worth £147,720 and £91,932 in cash from the procurator fiscal's office.
Judge Lord Beckett said such a crime was "surprisingly easy" for her to accomplish and went undetected for many years.
The Crown Office said the way evidence is stored was being strengthened.
When police searched the flat where she lived alone, they found 1.7kg of heroin and 2.4kg of cocaine as well as quantities of crack cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, ketamine, mephedrone, and diazepam.
But the High Court in Edinburgh was told there was no suggestion she intended to use or sell the drugs.
She also took CCTV footage, audio tapes, DNA samples and confidential documents relating to prosecutions between 2011 and last year.
Other items stolen by Vaughan included passports, a locked safe, jewellery and bank statements.
Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told a previous hearing that Vaughan was caught after bosses wanted to transfer her to another position.
He said officers had been unable to discover what happened to the money stolen by Vaughan or why she took certain items such as a Kindle, a sweet wrapper and a bus ticket.
Mr Prentice said: "The range of items seems to highlight the strangeness of Katherine Vaughan's behaviour.
"In spite of the best endeavours of the police, it remains unclear how she transported the productions from the office to her house.
"The logistical difficulties must have been compounded by the fact that ordinarily she travelled by public transport."
Defence advocate Ximena Vengoechea said Vaughan had latterly been working at a restaurant, and had mental health issues.
Lord Beckett told Vaughan: "It is in your favour that you are a first offender of previously good character. However, you will understand that the court must take a serious view of what you did.
"You worked for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) whose functions include the prosecution of crime. In order to do that, it is entrusted by the police with evidence which has been seized during criminal investigations.
"It was your job to keep it secure, but over the course of almost nine years you embezzled the items.
"Given the gravity of this crime, there is no suitable alternative to imprisonment."
He added: "I consider it necessary to punish you and to seek to deter persons, as you were, in such a position of trust. As your case shows, such a crime was surprisingly easy for you to accomplish and went undetected for many years. The court must mark the gravity of this crime and condemn such conduct."
The Crown Office said in a statement: "The way evidence is stored in all COPFS offices has been assessed and the service is implementing measures to further strengthen security arrangements.
"At this time there has been no impact on the outcome of any concluded cases, and this will be kept under review."