Tracy Walker death: Pair guilty of island knife murder
Two people have been convicted of murdering a woman with a knife in Shetland.
Dawn Smith, 29, and Ross MacDougall, 32, denied killing Tracy Walker, 40, in Lerwick, on 30 July, 2019.
However jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh found them guilty on the 15th day of proceedings.
Prosecutor Steven Borthwick told them it was a "truly dreadful" murder. Judge Lord Uist continued the proceedings until Friday.
In his closing address, Mr Borthwick had said the two accused planned to rob Ms Walker in a bid to obtain money to buy drugs.
The advocate depute told the court that it was the Crown's case that Smith gave MacDougall a fish filleting knife which he used to assault Ms Walker.
He said Smith could also be held responsible for murdering her as they had acted "in concert".
MacDougall's defence counsel Brian McConnachie told the jury they should acquit his client.
He said: "If Ross MacDougall wanted to take her money or take drugs that is something you may think he could have achieved without any weapon."
He also said that if three witnesses were telling the truth, MacDougall was lying over the top of Ms Walker as her carotid artery was cut and blood was coming out under pressure.
He said not a single drop of that blood made its way onto the Chelsea football top it had been suggested he had been wearing.
Paul Nelson, for Smith, said: "The one and only person responsible for that death sits in the dock - Ross MacDougall.
"Dawn Smith was not acting with him. He, and he alone, decided to attack Tracy Walker."