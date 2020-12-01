BBC News

Last of Scotland The What? trio Buff Hardie dies at 89

Published
image copyrightTyrone Smith

Buff Hardie - the last surviving member of the award-winning Scotland the What? comedy trio, has died at the age of 89.

Mr Hardie - together with partners Stephen Robertson and George Donald - entertained audiences around the world with their irreverent, heavily Doric-tinged stage and TV shows.

The north east entertainers were made MBEs for services to entertainment in Scotland in 1995.

And in 2008 they were given the Freedom of Aberdeen.

  • Scotland The What? comedian dies
  • Comic star Steve Robertson dies

They were recognised for "their services to the Fine Arts, the Doric language and North East of Scotland culture; promotion of the City and, above all, for making' a 'body laugh."

Mr Donald, a talented pianist who was regarded as the musical brains of Scotland the What? - died in 2013 at the age of 79.

Mr Robertson, who was elected rector of Aberdeen University, died in 2011, aged 78.

Related Topics

  • Aberdeen

More on this story

  • Scotland The What? comedian George Donald dies

    Published
    1 October 2013

  • Scotland The What? comic Steve Robertson dies

    Published
    26 November 2011